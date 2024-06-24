Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stock Position Lifted by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. 12,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $735.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.