Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $94,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 946,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 343,958 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 231,202 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $38.26. 247,702 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

