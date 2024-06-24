Insider Buying: Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) insider James Mccoy Berry acquired 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dakota Gold Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of DC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 142,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,113. The company has a market cap of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.16. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Dakota Gold Company Profile
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
