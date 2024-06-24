Insider Buying: Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) insider James Mccoy Berry acquired 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of DC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 142,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,113. The company has a market cap of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.16. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dakota Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DC. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dakota Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

