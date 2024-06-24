Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$343,051.07 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$124.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$120.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.89. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$129.16.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

Read Our Latest Report on DOL

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.