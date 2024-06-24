Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 1,535 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,399,016.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.82. 6,851,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,832. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.