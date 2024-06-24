Insider Selling: Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Director Sells 36,016 Shares of Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Mulica sold 36,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $24,851.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,427.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SONM stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 982,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,171. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

