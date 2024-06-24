Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. 15,781,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,098,844. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

