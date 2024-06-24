Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 379.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 1,734,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,105. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.