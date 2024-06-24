Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 610.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $139.30. 1,171,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

