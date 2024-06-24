International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Raised by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 471.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,246,000 after buying an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $47.15. 3,409,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,671. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

