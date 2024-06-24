Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.