Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. 33,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
