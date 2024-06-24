Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. 33,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

