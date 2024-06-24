Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of BSCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.21. 478,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

