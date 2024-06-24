Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.21. 478,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF



The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

