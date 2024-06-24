Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:PKW)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2245 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 33,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $108.33.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

