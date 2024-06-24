Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:PKW)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2245 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 33,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $108.33.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
