Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTH traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile
