Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

