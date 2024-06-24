Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQMG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.69. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $33.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

