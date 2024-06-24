Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3844 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
IPKW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,291. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
