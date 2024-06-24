Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4008 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

KBWR traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

