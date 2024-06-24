Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 41,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $537.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.87.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.