Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 41,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $537.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

