Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 108,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 83,669 shares.The stock last traded at $30.60 and had previously closed at $30.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $973.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,198,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.