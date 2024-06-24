Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0011 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSCT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. 10,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

