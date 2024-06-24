InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1476 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BSJV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
