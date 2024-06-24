io.net (IO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $139.79 Million

io.net (IO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. io.net has a market cap of $311.01 million and approximately $139.79 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, io.net has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00005451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 3.24556092 USD and is down -14.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $111,535,811.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

