IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Hits $18.68 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $583.51 million and $18.68 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001419 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.