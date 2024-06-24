Ironveld (LON:IRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 2861798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

