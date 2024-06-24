Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 32,281 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,560,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

