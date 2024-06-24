Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $126.05. 333,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,853. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $129.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

