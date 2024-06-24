iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.27

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 15303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

