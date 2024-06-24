iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. 7,462,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

