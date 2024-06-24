iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Navalign LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.16. 3,616,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,376. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

