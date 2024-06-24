iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,036. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

