iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.37

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 1505822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

