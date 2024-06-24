iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $368,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. 210,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

