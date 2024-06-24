iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

