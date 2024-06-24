iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.635 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF stock traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446. iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$31.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.25.

