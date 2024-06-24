iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DSI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.93. 59,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,493. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

