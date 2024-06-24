iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.34

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 95155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.