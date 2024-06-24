iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $132.93

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.93 and last traded at $133.27, with a volume of 519730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

