iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.11

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.11 and last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 33181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.93.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

