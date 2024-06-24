iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 1,148.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. 796,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

