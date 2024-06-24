iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Raised by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $147.83. 740,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,647. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

