Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.64.

ITRI opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

