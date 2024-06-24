ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.34.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

