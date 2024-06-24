J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.86. 1,411,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

