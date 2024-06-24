JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $72.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $67.99 on Thursday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Insmed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

