JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $23.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Sage Therapeutics last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company's revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,416,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

