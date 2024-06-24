Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 923,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 749,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

