Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.3% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,904.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,317. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

