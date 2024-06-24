Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.62. 1,345,682 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

