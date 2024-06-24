Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.98. 13,207,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.